'True icon': UK dairy stalwart Ian Potter issued posthumous award

Ian Potter, a British dairy stalwart who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year, has been posthumously awarded for his dedication to the sector.

The Cream Awards, an the annual event which showcases some of the best people within the dairy sector, saw Ian's family issued the NFU Dairy Ambassador of the Year Award.

Mr Potter, 62, was seen as a giant and instrumental figure within British dairy. He passed away unexpectedly in February.

His career in the industry spanned being a quota broker, a columnist for the Dairy Farmer magazine for 25 years, and a commentator and reporter through his own weekly bulletin.

He was also known for being a farmer in his own right, and was instrumental in the running of the National Fallen Stock Scheme.

NFU Dairy Board chair Michael Oakes, who presented Dairy Ambassador Award, said Ian's passing had been "felt immensely" within the farming community.

He said: “It is fair to say that Ian wouldn’t nod along and agree with those around him to appease anyone in a room – if Ian disagreed with you, rest assured you would know about it.

“But this is that made Ian such an asset; he always spoke with great knowledge and from the heart.

“The relationships Ian built across industry are a testament to his character. Despite being one of dairy’s most well-connected supporters, he was always professional, operating in the strictest confidence with producers and processors alike who knew they could trust his discretion."

He added: “Ian was a true icon in the dairy sector who has been described as at his happiest when fighting for the rights and causes of dairy farmers.

"The years of investment he poured into the industry will continue to be recognised for many years to come. Ian was not only our Dairy Ambassador of the Year but one of the most significant ambassadors of his generation.

"He will be missed.”