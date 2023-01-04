'Wake up to B12': Dr Ranj Singh urges public to drink more milk

NHS front line doctor and TV presenter Dr Ranj Singh is encouraging the public to drink more milk to ensure they receive the benefits of vitamin B12.

Dr Singh has joined the AHDB as part of the levy board's 'We Eat Balanced’ campaign, which launched over the Christmas period.

As part of it, he has joined a morning milk round to deliver health advice to households, encouraging the public to ‘wake up to B12’, an important nutrient.

A study from the AHDB shows that one in four (26%) adults are unaware that vitamin B12 helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue.

And a further quarter (27%) do not understand B12’s role in helping the immune system to work normally.

There’s also uncertainty as to how to consume the vitamin, only half of adults know which foods to consume to get their daily allowance of B12.

Adults need around 1.5 micrograms of B12 a day, which is easy to achieve with a balanced diet, as foods containing vitamin B12 include dairy and red meat.

And milk is also seen as an affordable way to maintain a nutrient-rich diet for households struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

In addition to being a natural source of B12, milk contains another six nutrients and minerals, including calcium, protein and potassium.

To help the public understand the benefits of getting B12, the AHDB and Dr Singh is encouraging the nation to ‘Wake Up to B12’.

A new hub for tips on how to incorporate milk and dairy products affordably has launched for the public to use.

Commenting on his role, Dr Ranj Singh said milk was a "great option" for the public, adding that it was "packed with important nutrients like B12 at an affordable price."

Dr Singh said: “This January I’d encourage families to ‘Wake Up to B12’ with a healthy breakfast made up of foods such as milk and other dairy products.

"Vitamin B12 can help to reduce tiredness and fatigue and can help your immune system to work normally.”

It comes after the AHDB launched its We Eat Balanced campaign showcasing the benefits of red meat and dairy as part of a healthy and sustainable diet.

TV adverts, which began airing on 26 December, feature nine-year-old Nancy and her grandfather, and are set to reach over 32 million adults when they end.

The We Eat Balanced campaign also returned to social media on Tuesday (3 January).