'We're with you': Morrisons sides with farmers on 'family farm tax' issue

Morrisons has shared a message expressing solidarity with British farmers over the Labour government's controversial changes to inheritance tax.

The retailer's chain's head of agriculture, Sophie Throup shared a clip on social media with a declaration to the industry - 'we're with you'.

From April 2026, inheritance tax relief rules will change, resulting in a 100% relief on the first £1m of assets and then 50% relief on assets after that, equating to an effective tax rate of 20%.

“We understand your anger and your frustrations at the inheritance tax," Ms Throup said in the viral video message on Saturday (11 January).

“We share your concerns about the long-term future the inheritance tax is going to have on farms – particularly smaller, family farms – and we know that you want something done about it.

A message to British Farmers from Morrisons - we’re with you and support you ?? pic.twitter.com/9hfp1pluBj — Morrisons (@Morrisons) January 11, 2025

“We’ve been raising these concerns at the highest level of government since November last year and we will continue to do so.”

The agriculture head concluded by offering direct assistance: "We are with you. We're here to help you. If you want to talk to me, please message me."

The video message was released after farmers blockaded a Morrisons distribution centre in Somerset on Friday evening (10 January), amid growing anger over the tax and retailers' low prices.

Numerous tractors protested outside the retailer's South West distribution centre, just off the M5 near Bridgwater.

Farmers are planning to escalate this style of protest, according to The Telegraph, which could cause a 'complete shutdown' of nationwide supermarket depots.

The UK's four farming unions, which includes the NFU, have also organised a nationwide day of action which is set to take place on 25 January.

The day’s events will vary from region to region, but the unions' overarching message is that the tax is 'badly thought out' and that it will 'crush family farming in Britain'.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast – we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years.

“Our reform to agricultural and business property relief will mean farmers will pay a reduced inheritance tax rate of 20%, rather than the standard 40%, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.

"This is a fair and balanced approach, which fixes the public services we all rely on, affecting around 500 estates a year.”