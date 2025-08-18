‘Wholly unacceptable’: Pig industry chiefs condemn abuse at Lincs farm

Undercover footage showing pigs being beaten and mistreated on a Lincolnshire farm has sparked outrage across Britain’s pork industry.

The National Pig Association (NPA) has spoken out after the Mail on Sunday published material from Cranswick’s Somerby Top Farm, filmed by campaign group Animal Justice Project between May 2024 and January 2025.

According to the animal activist group, workers at the farm "hit pigs with boards, paddles and their fists, deliberately targeting areas such as their snout and eyes".

Cranswick, one of Britain’s biggest pork producers, has apologised “unreservedly” for what it called “unacceptable” scenes from last year. The processor said the incidents do not reflect current practice on its farms.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said the industry was appalled by what had been revealed: “The behaviour depicted in the footage is wholly unacceptable and cannot be condoned in any way."

She added that the association is “horrified to see pigs treated in this way” and continues to work with partners to maintain high standards.

Ms Wilson stressed that the shocking scenes “are not representative of the care pig farmers provide to their animals on a daily basis.” She noted the footage predates significant reforms already introduced by Cranswick after earlier allegations at its North Moor unit.

The NPA also criticised activists for failing to raise the alarm sooner. Wilson pointed out that the Animal Justice Project “evidently did not alert the relevant authorities,” meaning those responsible “were permitted to continue working with pigs for many months.”

A Cranswick spokesperson described the video as “distressing to watch,” saying the firm has been implementing sweeping changes across its operations since May.

“We have recruited five new full-time welfare officers, retrained all farm colleagues in livestock handling, and begun installing AI-enabled CCTV at every indoor farm,” the company said. The cameras will allow real-time monitoring of both pigs’ health and staff behaviour.

The company confirmed that an independent veterinary review of its farming practices is under way and that the findings will be made public.

Red Tractor, which audits welfare standards on British farms, has suspended Somerby Top Farm’s certification and launched a full investigation.

A spokesperson described the footage as “deeply distressing” and said the scheme is “taking this clear breach of animal welfare standards extremely seriously.”

The assurance body criticised the delay in receiving evidence, which was not presented until August 2025. “This suggests that activists have prioritised ideology over protecting animal welfare,” the spokesperson said, noting that Red Tractor operates a free anonymous whistle-blowing service.

The organisation also confirmed that North Moor Farm, previously exposed in May, has since had its Red Tractor certificate reinstated under strict conditions.

These include unannounced inspections, mandatory staff retraining, CCTV installation, and regular independent welfare reviews.