YourHarvest: Farmers raise importance of arable sector

Farmers are reaching out to the public and MPs to raise the importance of the crops sector as part the annual #YourHarvest campaign.

The arable sector is marking the start of this year’s harvest with the launch of the #YourHarvest 2021 campaign.

It's the chance for growers to showcase their role in caring for the farmed landscape and demonstrate their commitment to do even more through future environment schemes.

Working with farmers, the NFU will be reaching out to MPs during the campaign to demonstrate the value of the British arable sector.

The union will be discussing how ambitious and accessible environment schemes can help to maximise farming’s potential when it comes to sustainable food production and environmental delivery.

The campaign comes shortly after the release of the indicative payment rates for the arable soils standard for the 2022 Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).

NFU combinable crops board chairman Matt Culley stressed the need for a flexible and accessible system that will incentivise as many farmers as possible.

“The #YourHarvest campaign is a celebration – marking a year’s worth of work and care to produce the nation’s key ingredients, whether it’s the wheat that goes into our birthday cakes, the oats in our morning porridge or the barley in our favourite beer.

"It’s also a time to celebrate all the arable sector has and continues to achieve in terms of environmental delivery," Mr Culley explained.

He added that the SFI was an opportunity to build on this work, but the main challenge was in attracting as many farmers as possible as 'it is accessibility that will determine the success or failure of the scheme'.

"A flexible approach is going to be key to ensure that the incentives offered are attractive to all, especially to those who would need to make significant changes to ensure their efforts are worthwhile," he said.

The NFU has provided farmers infographics, an animation, a video and other resources that they can use to show the value of arable farming.