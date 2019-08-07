1,000 litres of fungicidal spray stolen from farm

The chemical is no longer available to buy in the UK, making it more valuable

The police are appealing for more information after 1,000 litres of fungicidal spray was stolen from a farm in Aberdeenshire.

The high-value theft took place from a farm at Colliston near Arbroath between Sunday, August 4 and 7am Monday, August 5.

A storage shed was broken into and 1,000 litres of fungicidal spray were taken, Police Scotland said.

This particular chemical is no longer commercially available in the UK and is 'quite valuable' as a result.







The spray was contained in 10 litre containers, so a vehicle was more than likely used to take them away, police added.

Tayside Police Division said: “It should be noted that it is used purely as an agricultural fungicide and is not something that can be used to make other chemical compounds, so we are satisfied that this is a theft and not linked to any other type of crime.

“We are aware that there have been other similar thefts at farms in the north-east of Scotland in the past couple of weeks, and they may well be linked.

“As a consequence, we would like to ask farmers to check on the security of their storage sheds and compounds, particularly chemical stores, and should they see any persons acting suspiciously around them to call us immediately.”

It follows the release of a new report which shows that rural crime cost the UK £50m in 2018.

If you have any information that could assist enquiries, call 101 or speak with any officer. Information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Reference CR/20447/19.