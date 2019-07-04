100 pigs evacuated after large barn fire

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage (Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters were called to a blaze involving a large agricultural building in Essex which led to the evacuation of around 100 pigs.

The building, which measured aproximately 50m x 25m, was completely on fire when firefighters arrived on Wednesday morning (3 July).

Firefighters worked quickly to set up a good water supply to protect a number of nearby outbuildings on the Harlow farm.

Around 100 pigs who lived in the barn were released from the building by the farm owners before the fire service arrived.







Specialist animal trained crews were sent to the scene to help contain the pigs and a vet was also requested to look after the pigs welfare.

Firefighters tackled the building fire using a number of hoses and worked to protect a number of nearby outbuildings.

The fire affected two other small outbuildings which were attached to the barn.

(Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

The barn also contained around 40 tonnes of straw which crews have surrounded and will allow to burn out under their control.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. An investigation will be carried out.

The incident follows a farm blaze which destroyed 350 tonnes of hay in New Forest last month. The cause of the incident is still unknown.

Fire prevention tips

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service