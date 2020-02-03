2019 GB potato crop fifth lowest on record

The region with the largest unharvested area is the North (East and West) at 16%, one of the worst hit by the heavy rainfall

Total potato production in Great Britain for the 2019 crop has been estimated to be the fifth lowest on record, according to latest figures.

AHDB estimates the figure to be 5.10Mt, which is an increase of 182Kt from last season, but 7% below the five-year average (2014-2018, 5.49Mt).

While total GB production is 4 percent more than last season, it still comes in at the fifth lowest on record.

The 2019 estimated average net yield is 45.6t/ha, up 3.9t/ha from last season and 2% below the five year average (2014-2018, 46.6t/ha).







AHDB's figures are based on an unharvested area of 6%, some of which is “abandoned” and some of which may still be lifted.

The region with the largest unharvested area is the North (East and West) at 16%, one of the worst hit by 2019's heavy rainfall.

The South East, South West and Wales and West Midlands also saw a reduction in production compared to the last season.

The varying regional impacts of the rain have affected some sectors more than others, with the processing crop the worst affected.

AHDB says that, crucially, this season will be how the crop stores, especially that lifted during the worst of the rain.

The end-November stocks estimate, due this week, will give a first look at the volume of grower-held crop.

However, the statutory levy board adds that the actual amount of this that is suitable for use remains to be seen.