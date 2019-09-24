2019 GB potato planted area 'one of lowest on record'

Although AHDB's revised estimate shows a slight increase year-on-year, it remains one of the lowest on record

Estimates show that the planted potato area in Britain has grown 1 percent compared to last year, but it still remains one of the lowest on record.

A revised update by AHDB shows the total 2019 planted area is 118,950ha, putting the area 1% higher than last year.

Much of the increase seen in area has been from small growers increasing their area, a decision likely driven in part by the high priced year of 2018, AHDB says in its report.







The top ten most widely grown varieties account for over 40 percent of the overall GB area planted to potatoes, as it did last year.

These include Maris Piper, Markies, Maris Peer, Melody, Nectar, Innovator, Taurus, Sagitta, Royal and Lady Rosetta.

The report adds that most potato sectors have seen some growth in planted area compared to last year.

The area of potatoes grown intended for the retail market remains the largest and has grown by 1.6Kha year-on-year, and 1.8Kha against the 5-year average.

The increase has been driven by a higher proportion grown on contract for the pre-pack market.

Although still the second largest sector, potatoes grown intended for the processing sector has fallen slightly this year at an estimated 36.1Kha, down 1% from last year’s area.