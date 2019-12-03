2019 support payments arrive in farmers' accounts

Farmers in England are now receiving support payments for 2019

Support payments for the 2019 scheme year have started to arrive in farmers' bank accounts, the Rural Payments Agency confirms.

From Monday (2 December) farmers and land managers across England will start to receive their 2019 Basic Payment Scheme money.

For 2019 all eligible Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship agreement holders will start receiving one full payment against their claim for the environmental work they do, rather than having this in two payments.

Once a payment has been made a remittance advice is sent in the post, confirming the amount paid.

Claim statements will also be sent, explaining how payments have been worked out.

It comes as some farmers still feel the effects of recent extreme weather events, with many still attempting to harvest this year’s crop.

Because of this, the NFU said it is 'imperative' that farmers are paid 'promptly and accurately' during this payment window.

The union's vice president, Stuart Roberts said: “This is vital so they can effectively manage cash flow and continue providing safe, traceable and affordable food for the nation.

“The NFU will continue to call on RPA, Defra and the Treasury to ensure all payments are delivered in a timely manner.”