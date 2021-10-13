2021 wheat and barley harvest estimates released

Defra has released the first estimate of this year's harvest, with wheat production expected to be up by 45% while barley is forecast to be down by over 12%.

The figures, released on Monday (11 October), give the first estimate of the quantity of wheat and barley produced in the UK from the 2021 harvest.

UK wheat production is estimated to have increased by 45%, while barley production is expected to have decreased by 12.4%.

For wheat, this is above the five-year average 2016-2021 of 13.7 million tonnes.

And for the UK's barley harvest, this is below the five-year average of 7.3 million tonnes.

Full provisional results including yield and area data for wheat and barley, along with results for the remaining cereal and oilseed rape crops, will be released tomorrow.

Final UK results are planned to be published on 16 December 2021, Defra confirmed.