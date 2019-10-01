70 stranded sheep rescued following torrential rain

Around 70 sheep have been successfully rescued from a flooded field in Powys

Seventy sheep have had to be rescued in Wales after the UK experienced torrential rain over the weekend.

In Powys, dozens of sheep had become trapped in a field in Trefnanney, Meifod, by rising flood water on Sunday (29 September).

Downpours over the weekend have left land saturated and river levels high, and similar weather is forecast for this week.

RSPCA inspector Phil Lewis – who is also the Water Rescue Coordinator for the charity – attended the location following a call made by a member of public.







“They were standing on a small piece of dry land and it had stopped raining when I got there,” he said.

“The water was expected to continue to rise so they needed to be moved as quickly as possible.

“There had apparently been only an hour warning for the flooding. Some sheep had been moved, but 70 of them needed some assistance.”

Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service were contacted for assistance with a crew arriving with a boat to aid the sheep rescue.

The sheep were uninjured following the incident

The fire service's boat was available and through seven trips across the water, rescuers were able to bring back 10 sheep to safety each time.

“All the sheep were fine, uninjured and returned to the owner, so it was a very good successful rescue,” Mr Lewis said.

RSPCA Cymru is now issuing another reminder to the importance of those with livestock in risk areas to sign up to receive flood warnings.

Livestock owners living on or near rivers are urged to register for flood warnings with Floodline or Natural Resources Wales.

It follows the charity completing the 'most technical rescue' it has ever faced earlier this year, when 65 sheep were saved from sea cliffs in Pembrokeshire.