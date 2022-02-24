90,000 free trees for hundreds of South West farmers

More than 90,000 free trees will be given to hundreds of farming businesses across the South West in a 'big boost' for the environment and farmers.

The trees are being delivered through a partnership between the NFU South West, Woodland Trust and Lloyds Bank and will be planted over the coming weeks.

The tree packs include those suited to hedgerows, copses, wet woodlands or for wildlife.

Rob Daulby, assistant outreach officer for the Woodland Trust, said the trees will bring a 'big boost' for the environment and for producers.

“Trees help combat climate change by soaking up carbon dioxide, give shade and shelter for livestock, provide habitat for birds and other insects and improve water quality and soil health.

"More trees means more connectivity of woods and trees across the landscape providing vital wildlife corridors," he said.

“By working in partnership we can do so much more to expand the woodland cover across the south-west landscape and support farmers with their tree planting ambitions.

"Whether people want to plant their own largescale woodland, a new hedgerow or more bespoke agroforestry scheme, we can give advice on the best approach, help design and offer subsidised trees – all of which are UK and Ireland sourced and grown."

The trees can also form part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Farmers have been invited to register their planting as part of these celebrations.

At the end of the year, a map will show the extent of the planting across the UK that makes up the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Melanie Squires, NFU South West Regional Director said: “Trees also play an important part in storing carbon on farms.

"[It] will be crucial as we move towards farming becoming net-zero for carbon emissions by 2040, so we are pleased to be working with the Woodland Trust and Lloyds Bank to help us achieve these goals.”

The Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, provides millions of free trees for farmers and landowners.

Farmers interested in creating woodland, hedgerows or taking part in agroforestry schemes can find out how the Woodland Trust can support them online.