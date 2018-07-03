British cherry quality 'excellent' this year due to prolonged sunshine





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



It’s officially the start of the British cherry season and consumers can expect a better quality crop this year.Cherry growers have released the news that this year’s crop includes a lot of younger trees, meaning the cherries are bigger, juicier and look set to be of "excellent quality".The prolonged period of warm, sunny weather has helped to boost the quality of the crop.British cherry season may be compact, running from July until early September this year, but it is predicted that around 5,000 tonnes of British cherries will be produced.This compares to the 4,700 tonnes of British cherries that were picked last year.Over the past year, UK shoppers have spent £131m on the delectable cherry and overall, cherries have seen an increase in new customers buying into the category (an increase of 5.6%).Cherries are seen as a healthy snack, packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and melatonin, and help to improve mood plus promote healthy sleep patterns.Matt Hancock, British cherries spokesperson, said: “Cherries not only taste great, but they also offer fantastic health benefits and so it’s good news that they are available in abundance this summer.”