Chemical giants submit registration application to EU for new fungicide

Japanese chemical giant Sumitomo Chemical and German-based BASF have submitted the application under the ISO common name metyltetraprol.The fungicide, discovered by Sumitomo Chemical, will be trademarked as Pavecto.The compound belongs to a group of fungicides known as Quinone outside Inhibitors (QoI), and with the chemical structure tetrazolinone, represents novel chemistry in this group.Pavecto differs from existing QoI fungicides because it controls pathogens that have developed resistance towards strobilurin fungicides currently available on the market.Through this collaboration, both companies have stated that Pavecto is a "highly effective" fungicide for the control of diseases such as Septoria leaf blotch in wheat.In addition, the two organisations said Pavecto will play an important role in resistance management, providing growers with an "innovative tool" to protect their crops and secure yields.“Agriculture is a dynamic market, with ever-changing needs and challenges. Pavecto will complement our fungicide portfolio delivering our promise to support farming with new solutions and technologies,” said Livio Tedeschi, Senior Vice President BASF Crop Protection Europe.“We aim to provide growers across Europe with much needed new tools via several high-performing formulations complemented by existing active ingredients and compounds from our pipeline.”Pavecto will be submitted for registration in more countries shortly. Pending regulatory approval, Sumitomo Chemical and BASF expect market introduction of Pavecto-based formulations in the EU from 2022 onwards.