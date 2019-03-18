Farmers help improve water quality after 'Farm to Tap' scheme

An annual scheme which aims to minimise the risk of metaldehyde reaching watercourses has seen over 89% of eligible farmers sign up.Severn Trent’s annual Farm to Tap scheme has successfully improved local water quality and reduced treatment costs.Just one water treatment plant detected the active ingredient above drinking water standards.Metaldehyde is a common pesticide used against slugs. A ban is to be introduced across Britain from spring 2020.Laura Flower, Severn Trent catchment management scientist said: “The single exceedance occurred following a sudden period of heavy rainfall.“To help farmers in the area reduce the chances of this happening again, we’re investing in a farm weather station to provide accurate predictions.
“The station will give localised reports for farms in the catchment and help to inform decisions on when to apply metaldehyde, depending on whether heavy rain is forecast,” she added.Severn Trent is in the process of rewarding farmers for last season’s efforts in reducing metaldehyde applications, now that the results have been fully collated.To help farmers with costs related to adopting new slug control methods, the water company is paying those in successful catchments up to £8/ha, which totals nearly £400,000.Ms Flower said: “While the total payment to farmers is significant, it’s considerably smaller than the cost of building a new facility to remove metaldehyde from water.“For this reason, Severn Trent will be continuing with a revised Farm to Tap scheme for the 2019 season, even though this will be the last season of use before metaldehyde is due to be withdrawn from outdoor use in 2020.”Severn Trent’s Farm to Tap scheme runs every year as part of the Farming for Water catchment management programme.
“The station will give localised reports for farms in the catchment and help to inform decisions on when to apply metaldehyde, depending on whether heavy rain is forecast,” she added.Severn Trent is in the process of rewarding farmers for last season’s efforts in reducing metaldehyde applications, now that the results have been fully collated.To help farmers with costs related to adopting new slug control methods, the water company is paying those in successful catchments up to £8/ha, which totals nearly £400,000.Ms Flower said: “While the total payment to farmers is significant, it’s considerably smaller than the cost of building a new facility to remove metaldehyde from water.“For this reason, Severn Trent will be continuing with a revised Farm to Tap scheme for the 2019 season, even though this will be the last season of use before metaldehyde is due to be withdrawn from outdoor use in 2020.”Severn Trent’s Farm to Tap scheme runs every year as part of the Farming for Water catchment management programme.