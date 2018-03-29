Farmers take action to address agricultural pollution in Wales

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



These plans provide farmers with advice tailored to their individual farms which will benefit the environment, improve farm soils and reduce expenditure on inputs.Soil testing is at the cornerstone of these plans, allowing farmers to target inputs only where they are needed thereby preventing run-off into watercourses.Prepared through Farming Connect’s Advisory Service, delivered on behalf of Welsh Government, the majority of these have been completed during the winter of 2017 – 18.Guto Owen, of the Farming Connect Farm Advisory Service, said NMPs scrutinised a farm’s existing use of fertiliser, slurry and manures and made recommendations on how these could be better used."Land is a farm’s biggest asset. Sampling soils provides important information on the nutrient status of fields and shows farmers what level of inputs the land actually needs, rather than using a blanket approach to spreading. It means that nutrients are not wasted and the risk of pollution is reduced," he explained.Not only is NMP good for the environment, but also for the farmer’s pocket too. Mr Own continued: "There is a potential to make huge savings from reducing the amount of fertilizer needed by following the advice in a Nutrient Management Plan."A Farming Connect Focus Site project at Lower Eyton identified management changes to improve soil efficiency that will pave the way for better productivity and profitability on a mixed livestock system.Plas Demonstration site on Anglesey is witnessing cost reductions and improved fertilizer efficiencies through using cutting edge technology in precision nutrient management planning.The applications for nutrient management planning and demonstration network projects form part of Farming Connect’s campaign to assist Welsh farmers with reducing agricultural pollution and improving water quality.Farmers registered with Farming Connect can receive up to 80% funding for NMPs or these can be fully-funded as group advic