Farmers to up ante with warnings to public on risks of feeding pigs

British pig producers have been encouraged to put up signs telling people not to feed the pigs due to risk of spreading African swine fever.With African swine fever (ASF) circulating widely in Europe and other parts of the world, the UK is on high alert.One of the most likely routes for the virus to reach pigs if it gets into the country is members of the public, either deliberately or accidentally, feeding pigs infected meat. This has been identified as the most likely cause of the 2000 swine fever outbreak, where 6,350 pigs were infected with the disease at three farms in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.The new warning, made by the National Pig Association (NPA), particularly applies to outdoor pig units near roads, especially lay-bys, public footpaths and any indoor or outdoor unit close to a public right of way.NPA chief executive, Zoe Davies said: “We know there are many ways the ASF virus could get into the country, so it is absolutely critical that the pig industry takes all the precautions it can to keep it away from pigs.
“We urge all producers, particularly those with units next to roads, lay-bys and public footpaths to put up the signs and send a clear message to the general public.”Feral boarLevy board AHDB is also running a social media campaign urging the public to '#KeepWildBoarWild'.As has been well-documented, another possible route of entry of the virus is the potential for feral boar, particularly in the Forest of Dean, to access contaminated meat, that has been discarded, or even deliberately fed, by the public.The campaign stresses that although feeding wild boar may seem helpful, ‘it can be dangerous for their health and spread diseases that affect all pigs’.It warns that boar soon become used to being fed and may then venture out of the forest and into local towns, raiding bins and wreaking havoc on the road.The NPA is calling for the government to review its feral pig plan, criticised as being 'outdated', and take more responsibility for the management of the UK’s growing feral pig population.
The plea follows the government suggesting that there is a 20% chance of African swine fever reaching the UK's pig population.
