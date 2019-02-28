Firefighters called to 400-cow dairy farm after water supply fails

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The farm on Three Mile Lane, Newcastle-Under-Lyme had suffered a failure of its water supply earlier during the day on Tuesday (26 February).The farm was struggling to find an alternative, putting its 400 head of dairy cows at risk of dehydration.In desperation, the farmer rang Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service at around 10.40pm to ask for assistance.A pump from Newcastle and the water carrier from Cheadle attended and delivered 8,500 litres of water.Group Manager, Ian Housley said: “There was a genuine risk to the welfare of the cows and the farm staff were getting really concerned as they’d been doing their best to reinstate the water supply all day.The easiest way for us to help them was to bring over the water carrier from Cheadle which we use when we need additional supplies of water at a large fire.“Fortunately, not long after we’d provided the water, the farmer was able to re-establish the connection to ensure that 2 large on-site tanks could be continuously filled to provide water for the cows.”