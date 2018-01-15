Forestry Commission urges Scottish Borders' farmers to plant trees

The Forestry Commission is hosting events in the Scottish Borders aimed at encouraging farmers and land owners to integrate tree planting into their business.It will provide information on the attractive forestry grants now available to help support tree planting and woodland management.Forestry and woodland creation has been highlighted recently in two new projects which are set to commence.These include funding for tree planting schemes in Scotland, which has been trebled as woodland creation activity reaches unprecedented levels amongst farmers.2,500ha of woodland creation activity, about the same size as East Kilbride, is being planned for this year around the Central Scotland Green Network (CSGN) area.And the government's recently announced 25-Year Environment Plan will also provide £5.7 million to kick-start the new Northern Forest, which has been touted as a rural economy booster for northern England.'Mitigate climate change'Doug Howieson, Forestry Commission Scotland’s Conservator for South Scotland said the Scottish Government is looking to increase tree planting to help mitigate climate change and to secure timber supplies and jobs for the future. Mr Howieson added: "Forestry is a long-term business and it takes time to think through woodland creation ideas and turn them into approved grant applications. The three evening talks will explain the process and help farmers and land managers fully understand what financial support is available. "We would welcome all to attend and hope that the talks will encourage land owners to start the process of planning for more woodlands and shelterbelts on their land."The topics for discussion will include a full summary of the Forestry Grants Scheme and what grants are available for woodland creation in particular.Also covered will be the benefits of woodland planting on farms, and the sequence of events that needs to be considered from early ideas to an approved grant contract.The forestry talks are to be held between 7pm to 9pm at: Wednesday 31st January, Eddleston Village Hall; Wednesday 7th February, Morebattle Village Hall; and Wednesday 14th February Stow Town Hall.
