Group seeks extension of withdrawal period of metaldehyde

A campaign group is seeking an extension of the withdrawal period of metaldehyde from 18 to 24 months for professional-use slug pellet products.The Metaldehyde Stewardship Group (MSG), which encourages best practice with the commonly used pesticide, has submitted its case to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).Defra announced in December last year that a ban on the outdoor use of metaldehyde slug pellets is to be introduced across Britain from Spring 2020.However, the NFU called the move 'hugely disappointing' and will have a 'major impact' on British farmers and growers.David Cameron, chairman of the MSG group, explained that the current notification is a sell-out period of six months, expiring 30th June 2019, followed by a 12 month disposal, storage and use up period.“The majority of slug pellets used in commercial agricultural situations are purchased and applied from August to December and therefore the current time-frame is very restrictive,” Mr Cameron said.
“We are calling for the sale and distribution of professional product stocks to be extended to the end of December 2019, with the disposal, storage and use up period lasting until the end of December 2020.“This will make the total withdrawal period 24 months, providing growers with two further seasons of use and avoid mid-season market chaos.“We believe this approach will encourage the most responsible withdrawal of metaldehyde products.”The Crop Protection Association (CPA) and Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) are in support of the extended withdrawal period.
