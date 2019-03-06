Growers urged to look out for potential new crop virus

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



First identified in Israel in 2014, tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) has now been confirmed in Germany, posing a potential risk to UK production.The virus results in unmarketable fruit and can affect up to 100 per cent of stock, which could have substantial economic impact – the home production market value of UK tomatoes was £104.9m in 2017.The virus is related to Tobacco mosaic virus and Tomato mosaic virus, however varieties with resistance to those viruses will be susceptible to ToBRFV.Tomato is the major host of ToBRFV but trials have demonstrated that sweet pepper can act as a minor host, showing slight symptoms.Symptoms to look out for include mosaic staining of the leaves, discoloured fruit with yellow spots, deformation of fruits.AHDB has issued information to help growers identify the symptoms in anticipation of its arrival in the UK. Recommendations on preventing infection and spread through hygiene measures are also available.Nathalie Key, knowledge exchange manager at AHDB, said: “While the virus isn’t yet in the UK, we are mobilising resource to make sure that the industry are aware of the possible symptoms. It’s important growers are aware of hygiene protocols to minimise the risk of infection.”Adrian Fox, senior plant virologist at Fera, added: “Tomato brown rugose fruit virus has the potential to spread rapidly by plant handling and cutting and also via bumblebees during pollination.“We are monitoring the situation in Europe but UK growers need to be vigilant for symptoms. Applying good hygiene measures should help to reduce the risk of spread within a glasshouse, should an outbreak occur.”Suspected outbreaks should be reported to the relevant authority. For England and Wales, contact APHA Plant Health. For Scotland, contact the Scottish government’s Horticulture and Marketing Unit. For Northern Ireland, contact the DAERA Plant Health Inspection Branch.