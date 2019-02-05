Increase in extreme weather damaging UK vegetable crops, report says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Apple growers lost around 25% of their harvest in 2017 due to unexpectedly late frosts, according the report, Recipe for Disaster, produced by The Climate Coalition, which brings together 130 organisations.The UK carrot crop was down a reported 25-30%, and onion yields, reportedly down 40% on a normal year, were hampered in 2018 by warmer than average temperatures.Potato yields were down on average 20% in England and Wales in 2018 compared to the previous season, making it the 4th smallest harvest since 1960.For consumers, the lack of water and extreme heat of 2018 was reported to have cut more than one inch off the size of the average chip.This report draws on research by the Priestley International Centre for Climate and says the UK can expect more frequent extreme weather events - including longer-lasting and more intense heatwaves, and a one-in-three chance of record-breaking rainfall hitting parts of England each winter.Lee Abbey, head of horticulture at the National Farmers Union, said: “A lot of growers will have come out of [2018] with sore heads and not much income. Farmers and growers are used to dealing with fluctuations in the weather but if we have two or three extreme years in a row it has the potential to put growers out of business.”The report is being published as part of The Climate Coalition 'Show The Love' campaign which celebrates things that the UK public love but could lose to climate change.