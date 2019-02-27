Inquiry looks at firework ban amid concerns over animal welfare

An inquiry has been launched into fireworks law, including the case for a ban on public sale and use, following concerns that they are a fire hazard and detriment to livestock health.Almost 750,000 people signing petitions expressing concern about fireworks through the government's petition site in the last three years.A current petition by Amy Cullen, signed by nearly 300,000 people, calls for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public and for fireworks displays to be restricted to licenced venues.The petitioner wrote: “Every year fireworks are set off unnecessarily. Fireworks are a nuisance to the public. They scare animals, young children and people with a phobia. They injure thousands of people every year and they cause damage to buildings and vehicles.”There are 11 open petitions calling for stricter fireworks regulations. Another 11 petitions closed in 2018, among the most popular was a petition calling for a change in the laws to include a ban on public use, which attracted 113,000 signatures.The government says it recognises these concerns but also acknowledges the enjoyment provided by fireworks and their cultural significance in the history of the UK and to religion.
It believes current legislation and guidance strikes the right balance between allowing enjoyment of fireworks, respecting traditions, ensuring safely and avoiding undue nuisance.The committee will investigate this by gathering formal evidence from the relevant public bodies and fireworks experts and is also appealing to people who have signed petitions to share their views via a survey.Affect on farmersLast year, the RSPCA received more calls that year than for the entirety of 2017 in relation to animal welfare concerns caused by fireworks.The charity said the increased frequency of calls from concerned members of public, including farmers who keep livestock, highlights the importance of campaigns aimed at educating the public on fireworks.Fireworks, especially when used at unpredictable times of year, have the possibility to frighten livestock, which can lead to lower production and even stock loss, according to the NFU.In particular, poultry are at risk of a “smother,” where birds huddle together which can result in some birds dying.
In addition, fireworks can pose a fire risk if hot embers land on barns or in fields of standing crops. This is particularly an issue during the summer when crops are more likely to be dry.
