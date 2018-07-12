Lancashire council votes to stop supplying non-stunned halal meat to schools

Only stunned halal meat will be provided to schools in Lancashire following a vote by the County Council, citing animal welfare issues.The decision by Lancashire County Council's cabinet affects the supply of halal meat to 27 schools by the council's catering service.The cabinet has voted to support the council's previous resolution not to supply non-stunned meat, other than poultry, to its schools.The vote comes amid debate as to what constitutes halal, with different approaches taken by religious certifying authorities within the UK.But the British Veterinary Association (BVA), a trade body representing UK vets, has said that slaughter without stunning "unnecessarily compromises" the welfare of animals at the time of death.
According to figures, almost a quarter (24.4%) of sheep and goats slaughtered between April and June last year had their throats cut without first being made insensible to pain.'Animal welfare'County Councillor Geoff Driver, leader of Lancashire County Council said the decision was taken solely on the grounds of animal welfare."We supply halal meat to a small number of schools where it is served in dishes as one of a number of options able to be chosen by students whose parents have specifically requested it," Councillor Driver said. "The contract becoming due for renewal has given us the opportunity to consider the animal welfare issues surrounding the supply of halal meat, and on this basis the cabinet has voted to support the council's previous resolution not to supply unstunned meat, other than poultry, to our schools. "People have strong views on this issue from a number of different perspectives, and provides a useful guide as to how people whose children receive halal school meals may respond to the decision which cabinet has taken. Councillor Driver added: "We accept that a small number of schools may choose to use different suppliers for halal meat, however we hope that people understand how the council has arrived at this decision, which has been taken solely on the grounds of animal welfare with due consideration for the impacts outlined in the responses to the consultation."
The policy will be implemented from the start of the new school term in September.