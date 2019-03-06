Likely U-turn on promised changes to carcass splitting rules

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Planned change to carcase splitting rules for lambs born in 2018 onwards are now likely to be abandoned, following a meeting with industry bodies, hosted by Defra, on Monday 4 March.Defra Ministers and the Chief Veterinary Officer highlighted concerns about the effect of introducing the rule change on the possible need for the UK to regain an EU third country listing in the event of a 'no deal' or a delay to Brexit negotiations.The sheep industry had been given assurance by Defra that the change had been signed off at a UK and EU level and would be implemented as soon as the Food Standards Agency (FSA) was ready.This was further strengthened last autumn by a ruling from the EU that clearly allowed member states to choose their own system of ageing sheep for TSE controls.But NFU livestock board chairman, Richard Findlay said it is 'unacceptable' that this certainty has now been 'completely overturned'.Sheep organisations have campaigned for over a decade to change the way lambs are aged from dentition checks to a cut-off date, which would improve accuracy and transparency and ensure that farmers are paid fairly for the value of their product.Mr Findlay said: “It is needless to say that the delay in implementation is a huge setback for the UK sheep sector and that Defra’s failure to follow through on its commitment is extremely frustrating.“The decision also continues to load costs on to the industry as it spends an estimated £24 million a year on dentition checks, which would be unnecessary if a cut-off date were used.“It comes on the back of another Defra announcement that costs of £7.50 per sample for testing fallen stock of cattle over 48 months for Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathiy (TSE) will be passed on to the industry from April this year.”He added: “While we understand Defra’s concerns about negotiating the UK’s status as a third country, and the NFU has always said that maintaining free and frictionless trade with the EU is vital for the British food and farming industry, it should never prevent necessary domestic regulatory changes from taking place.“Especially when, as is the case here, the European Commission had already indicated it would be happy for the UK to age lambs using a cut-off date.”The NFU said will continue to seek assurances from government that the new carcase splitting arrangements will be implemented in time for the 2020 season.