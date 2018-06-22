Man jailed after presiding over 'total animal welfare disaster' at Bristol 'hell farm'

A man whose livestock experienced severe neglect which led investigators to call it one of the most horrific scenes it has ever come across has been jailed for 32 weeks.Inspectors uncovered sheep, pigs, cows, goats and horses struggling for survival amid piles of dead livestock, with some trapped in faeces, at Ingst Manor Farm in Olveston, Bristol.The farm was visited by RSPCA inspectors in March 2015 after concerns were raised.Hundreds of dead animals and body parts were also piled up and scattered across the large secluded farm.During visits to the farm, officers saw thin horses walking through thick mud, surrounded by scrap metal, barbed wire, broken fencing and a bonfire containing animal bones.
A decomposing horse was found wrapped in plastic, with another dead horse discovered attached to the rear of a vehicle with rope tied around their neck.
Inspectors found a muddy barn filled with sick and starving sheep, cows and pigs was found to also contain piles of dead animals, with lambs and calves standing next to what are thought to be their dead mothers.Bristol Magistrates Court has now sentenced 50-year-old Mark Downes to 32 weeks in prison and fined him £1,000. He received a total of 22 convictions.The court heard Mr Downes had agreed to take on the care of Sue Smith’s farm near Bristol, in return for her allowing him to keep his horses on the farm.
District judge Lyn Matthews said he was "inadequate to the task" and presided over a "total animal welfare disaster."Mr Downes was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs, and is banned from keeping livestock for life.