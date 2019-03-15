Northern Irish farmers encouraged to buy local grain

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) have highlighted the message to spur on Northern Irish livestock farmers to buy local grain.From a marketing perspective, the union said it adds provenance to a product when a farmer can say his or her animals are fed with locally sourced NI Farm Quality Assured grain.Not only is it good for business, it also benefits the environment, as buying locally grown grain will help to reduce a farm businesses carbon footprint and also boost its environmental credentials.It comes as the issue of climate change and the environment are seen as major concerns at the moment for the farming industry.UFU beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney said: “Buying local means you can deal directly with local businesses and growers, I encourage those with grain and those who need grain to do business over the coming weeks and furthermore put in place plans for longer-term supply chain arrangements.“I would encourage beef and lamb farmers who are looking to purchase grain to support their arable neighbours and buy direct from them. Talk to local grain growers and discuss your needs and possible options,” he said.The UFU also said that buying local grain is a 'win-win' for both livestock and arable farmers, and it injects cash into the rural economy.