18 February 2019


18 February 2019

Online retailer Boohoo makes u-turn on wool ban after criticism from farmers


After a couple of days of heavy criticism from farmers and customers, the retailer has now performed a u-turn on the ban

Online fashion company BooHoo has performed a U-turn on its wool ban after coming under the fire from farmers and customers.
BooHoo banned the sale of wool products on Friday 15 February after animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), launched an appeal calling on the retailer to ban wool products after claims of animal abuse within the industry.
However, farmers have used social media to highlight their concerns over the move, with some saying it wasn't appropriate.
A farmer told Sky News they were ‘absolutely disgusted’ by the initial decision made by Boohoo.


Some farmers even invited representatives of the retailer to visit their farm to see the processes behind wool first hand.
A representative for the National Sheep Association told the Mail Online: “Wool is not a cruelly sourced product. In the vast majority of cases sheep are handled with care when being shorn, and are shorn for health and comfort reasons.
“The sheep industry does not condone any behaviour that falls below the highest welfare standard for the sheep.”
After a couple of days of heavy criticism, the retailer performed a u-turn on the ban.
BooHoo said in a statement: "Boohoo continues to assess all options as part of its ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future.
"We are committed to ensuring the wool used in our supply chain comes from good husbandry and meets high levels of animal welfare, and will continue to use wool as a sustainable material."


It follows industry concerns over growing 'misguided and misleading' messages about food, farming and the environment, usually espoused on social media by animal rights and vegan activists.





