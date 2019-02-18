Online retailer Boohoo makes u-turn on wool ban after criticism from farmers

Hey @boohoo, please can you tell me how this is cruel?— Sophie Barnes (@SheepishSophie) February 16, 2019
See how calm the lamb is? Shearing is for the animals own good, not ours We lost money on wool this year
So, hows about you look into the worlds most sustainable fibre instead of polluting the world with cheap synthetics? https://t.co/SPnXKsovD5
Some farmers even invited representatives of the retailer to visit their farm to see the processes behind wool first hand.A representative for the National Sheep Association told the Mail Online: “Wool is not a cruelly sourced product. In the vast majority of cases sheep are handled with care when being shorn, and are shorn for health and comfort reasons.“The sheep industry does not condone any behaviour that falls below the highest welfare standard for the sheep.”
After a couple of days of heavy criticism, the retailer performed a u-turn on the ban.BooHoo said in a statement: "Boohoo continues to assess all options as part of its ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future."We are committed to ensuring the wool used in our supply chain comes from good husbandry and meets high levels of animal welfare, and will continue to use wool as a sustainable material."
@boohoo doesn’t care for sustainability, it prefers synthetic fabrics (shed micro plastics every wash, oil derived)and cotton(intensively farmed instead food) but not wool the annual by-product of sustainable hill farming! #wool #Sustainability @FarmingUK @NFUCountryside pic.twitter.com/A6Y4sp98KO— Headys farm (@HeadysFarm) February 16, 2019
It follows industry concerns over growing 'misguided and misleading' messages about food, farming and the environment, usually espoused on social media by animal rights and vegan activists.
I invite you @boohoo to come to my farm. The home of Shepherdess brand. 100% natural wool clothing. See the entire process from my flock to fashion. I am a shepherd, shearer, designer using a byproduct from my sheep in order to maintain their wellbeing. @NFUCountryside ???????? pic.twitter.com/nLn6FZcX8X— Shepherdess (@woolismybread) February 16, 2019
?@boohoo? I invite you (no, I challenge you) to visit my farm, meet the sheep & see what really happens. Shearing does NOT harm sheep. Wool is natural, decomposable, & doesn’t shed particles & harm marine life like man made fibres. When can u visit!? https://t.co/0ZAYnCF9Xk— Farmer Tom (@Farmer_Tom_UK) February 16, 2019