Preparations underway to ensure supply of livestock medicine in 'no deal' Brexit

The VMD already have procedures to deal with medicine shortages, working with those operating in the supply chain to ensure that risks are minimised when they do arise.The government has put in place what is calls a 'multi-layered approach' to support the industry to reduce any supply disruption in veterinary medicines.These plans include securing additional space for veterinary medicines on government-procured ferries. This gives suppliers the option to use alternative ferry routes avoiding the Dover-Calais (short strait) crossing where there is potential risk of significant disruption.This additional space has been secured as veterinary medicines have been classed as critical goods, essential for the preservation of animal welfare.Another plan will also minimise changes to, or provide clarifications of, regulatory requirements so companies can continue to sell their products in the UK in a no-deal scenario.The established processes and resources used to deal with shortages in the event that they do occur will be 'strengthened'. This includes extending the VMD’s industry supply reporting system in order to understand the reasons for potential supply issues and take appropriate action.The government will also permit the use of medicines authorised in other countries which can be imported through the VMD’s Special Import scheme.