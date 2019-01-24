Research call to look for desiccation alternatives amid diquat ban

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Popular desiccant Diquat, which is used during potato harvest, has lost EU approval, with 2019 becoming the last growing season it can be used.The loss of approval for diquat has wide ramifications, since it is currently the main product used by potato growers to desiccate crops.Joe Martin, Crop Protection Senior Scientist for AHDB, said: “This research will be closely aligned with our knowledge exchange programme and trials will be carried out across our Strategic Potato (SPot) farm network.“We are now requesting tenders for scientific coordination and trial implementation at a number of our sites. It may be that one organisation may tender for any part or the whole of this research, this can be split into research area or by region.”This topic was introduced at SPot North in 2018, where Graham Tomalin of VCS Agronomy carried out work at Somerby Top Farm in Brigg, North Lincolnshire.The demonstration included 13 treatments (including two flail treatments) applied to 26 varieties of potato. These plots attracted avid interest at SPot North events over the 2018 season.This year, fully replicated experiments will involve treatments applied in challenging situations, such as the early desiccation of a seed crop of the indeterminate variety Markies.Assessments will tease out the effect of different treatments on time to skin set, occurrence of diseases such as black dot and extent of passive bulking following treatment.Alistair Redpath, Chief Executive for Cygnet Potato Breeders, said: “The loss of diquat has had a major impact on both seed and ware growers, and with this research we can now hope to learn more about available desiccants and optimal burn-down strategies and keep producing good quality potatoes.”