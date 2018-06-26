Scotland's biggest pig processor set to close today due to CO2 shortage





Due to a major leak in an ammonia plant that produces CO2 and another large plant being shut for maintenance, there is currently a total shortage of CO2 gas in the EU.The shortage is currently affecting a number of UK industries, including meat processing and soft drinks.The big pig processing companies have been looking at contingency plans if CO2 does run out, with some able to cope more than others.Quality Pork Limited, which processes around 6,000 pigs a week through its abattoir in Brechin, will be forced to close down today (26 June) as the gas is set to run out. The plant uses CO2 as part of pre-slaughter stunning process."CO2 shortage is obviously much bigger than just a meat sector issue but the problem we're facing is getting the gas suppliers to even commit to a date when they might deliver," said Scottish Pig Producers (SPP) chief executive, Andy McGowan."We have a bit of slack in our system which will allow farmers to hold pigs for a while, so it's not an immediate disaster," said Mr McGowan. "However, as time goes on, it will become increasingly difficult to hold pigs on farms.Mr McGowan added: "Our concern is that there is a window of time on a commercial front when we can cope with this. Our top priority, therefore, is welfare which means we can't allow pigs to become over-crowded on farms. The immediate requirement will be to make sure that doesn't happen."Mr McGowan said he has little idea when CO2 shipments would resume.The National Pig Association (NPA) said the situation said all producers should think about what they would do should supply be disrupted.