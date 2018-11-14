Seaweed technology could be answer to crop yield boost

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Farmers have to produce more and better with less to feed the planet in a more sustainable way, and, according to seaweed experts, algae could help.When broken down into its components, seaweed can be used to boost crop and soil health.Each component, consisting of carbohydrates, proteins, sulphated polysaccharides and nutrients, has a different action on the plant, from growth stimulation to boosting the plant’s natural defence mechanisms against stress.Combined with micronutrients, inorganic acids, or clay, the products can be applied at different crop growth stages for maximum effect.There are more than 9,800 species of seaweed, with a greater genetic diversity than fungi and animals combined.Many elements – such as sulphated polysaccharides – are not present in land plants, which is what makes them so useful, according to biotechnology specialists Olmix Group.The organisation has invested millions into algae research and innovation since 2012, and recently hosted a visit to its Brittany-based laboratories and manufacturing site.Olmix harvests seaweed from the Breton coast once it has reached the end of its lifecycle – so it is a sustainable product.Given the high tidal reach of the area the seaweed is particularly strong, which is reflected in its biochemical make-up and stress tolerance.Maria Matard-Mann, research projects manager at Olmix, said: “We are using seaweed as a complement to crop and soil health, not the only part of nutrition. That’s what makes the difference – having both a nutritional and biological activity.”“As crops don’t recognise marine sulphated polysaccharides they respond with immune aggression, which improves their resistance to stress or disease.”Algal hormones stimulate root growth and nutrient absorption, while biological activators boost humification in the soil.John Swire, editor of the Agronomist & Arable Farmer, attended Olmix's event in Brittany. He said it is "essential" that alternative approaches are explored given the lack of new chemical controls.He said: “Reducing inputs has got to be the right thing. We’re looking at the end of the chemical revolution in agriculture.“The technology is fascinating and I really do believe there is a place for such innovative approaches to the growing of crops in the future.”