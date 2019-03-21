Second blow to Monsanto as US jury rules Roundup caused man's cancer

Monsanto has suffered a second major blow as a federal jury in California found that its Roundup weed killer product caused a man's cancer.It follows last year's case when a judge upheld a jury's verdict that Roundup caused school caretaker Dewayne Johnson's cancer.However, 70-year-old Edwin Hardeman's case against Monsanto is the first to be tried in federal court.The six-member jury in San Francisco concluded on Tuesday (19 March) that glyphosate — Roundup's key ingredient — was a 'substantial factor' in Mr Hardeman’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.Bayer, owner of Monsanto, said it is 'disappointed' with the jury's initial decision.“We continue to believe firmly that the science confirms that glyphosate-based herbicides do not cause cancer.
“We are confident the evidence in phase two will show that Monsanto’s conduct has been appropriate and that the company should not be liable for Mr. Hardeman’s cancer.”The German company added: “We have great sympathy for Mr. Hardeman and his family, but an extensive body of science supports the conclusion that Roundup was not the cause of his cancer.”Approximately 11,200 plaintiffs, who claim they were exposed to glyphosate, are suing the company.
“We are confident the evidence in phase two will show that Monsanto’s conduct has been appropriate and that the company should not be liable for Mr. Hardeman’s cancer.”The German company added: “We have great sympathy for Mr. Hardeman and his family, but an extensive body of science supports the conclusion that Roundup was not the cause of his cancer.”Approximately 11,200 plaintiffs, who claim they were exposed to glyphosate, are suing the company.