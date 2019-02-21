Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep seeks Chair Elect

An active sheep farmer is wanted to become Chair Elect of the Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS) to drive sustainable strategies for parasite control.SCOPS is on the hunt for a Chair Elect, a position for a farmer to help drive activities to support responsible management choices on farms throughout the UK.The Chair Elect will be at the 'cutting edge' of developments in this field and will help direct SCOPS activity going forward.Applicants will also be needed to attend two Steering Group meetings a year and, in time, be able to chair these.The group develops strategies for parasite control in sheep, and ensures the facilitation and delivery of this is done in a practical way that is applicable to grassroots farmers as well as vets and all others involved in parasite control.It strives to ensure advice and information is relevant and accessible, hence the importance of a cross-range of organisations and individuals forming its Steering Group, with active sheep farmers elected as Chairman and, now, Chair Elect.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Lesley Stubbings said: “SCOPS is fortunate to have a very able Chairman, with Devon sheep farmer Peter Baber leading the group since its inception.“The purpose of a Chair Elect is to ensure consistency when Peter retires, so we are looking for someone to get involved now and familiarise themselves with the workings of SCOPS and the people and organisations involved. “They will work closely with Peter to understand the role, share responsibilities and occasionally act as a substitute.”Once a Chair Elect has been appointed, that person will be able to claim a day-rate and travel expenses for meetings and events they are asked to attend for SCOPS.The closing date for applications is Monday 4th March 2019.
