UK sugar production expected to total 1.15m tonnes in 2019

Associated British Foods, the parent of British Sugar, previously forecast in November 2018 that production would total only 1.05 million tonnes.However, the UK campaign is 'progressing well' and production will now be 1.15 million tonnes as a result of the higher sugar content.Beet yields this year are lower than the record level last year and so production is lower than the 1.37 million tonnes achieved last year.Associated British Foods owns 24 plants spanning 10 countries, including China and Spain, and employs around 32,000 people.In the UK, it owns British Sugar, which processes beet in Bury St Edmunds, Cantley, Newark and Wissington.