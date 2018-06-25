Vets and government to investigate cause of 'extremely rare' dog disease





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



With the support from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), the government will look into the disease, which affects dogs.Alabama Rot, known as Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV), is a disease that causes damage to a dog's blood vessels and kidneys which is hard to identify and very difficult to treat.The disease remains "extremely rare" and is relatively new to the UK. The government and the veterinary industry says it is important all efforts are taken to identify causes, vectors and symptoms at an early stage.The latest information comes from the response to parliamentary questions from Banbury MP, Victoria Prentis, who asked the government what action it is taking to tackle the disease.Ministers have discussed Alabama Rot with the Chief Veterinary Officer but have decided not to make it a notifiable disease at the moment as “the pathogen for the syndrome has yet to be confirmed, and there is no diagnostic test for the syndrome in living dogs.”The government stressed that the disease “poses no risk to human health.”The Countryside Alliance is asking dog owners to remain "calm yet vigilant". Countryside Alliance Head of Policy, Sarah Lee said it is "concerning" that the cause of the disease is still unknown and tests are not available.“We are encouraged that the Government are aware of the problem and have been working with veterinary professionals to identify the cause of the disease. We hope that the Government will continue to take Alabama Rot seriously and work towards its eradication in the UK,” Ms Lee said.“Whilst it is understandable to be worried there is absolutely no requirement to change your daily practices, instead we ask dog owners to keep up to date with confirmed cases around the country and report any abnormal symptoms, such as unexplained skin lesions, to their veterinary practice immediately.“It is only if there are reports of Alabama Rot in your local area, that extra precautions should be taken,” she added.