Welsh hill farmers urged to take part in Hill Ram Scheme

The expression of interest window to take part in the Hill Ram Scheme is now open for Welsh hill farmers.

Farmers who are interested have until 31 March to register their interest in the flock improvement scheme by filling in an online form.

The scheme is intended to encourage more farmers to use performance-recorded rams to help produce lambs that meet market specifications for a wide range of markets at home and abroad.

Farmers who participate in the scheme will be using genetics and technology to improve the overall performance of their flocks.

They will receive support and training throughout the scheme to market their flocks and establish a performance recorded hill ram sale.

The Hill Ram Scheme is one strand of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC)’s Red Meat Development Programme, a 5-year strategic initiative designed to improve the Welsh red meat industry’s efficiency and profitability.

HCC’s Gwawr Parry, who is leading on the Hill Ram Scheme, commented: "The expression of interest window is open until March 31 so I would urge farmers who are interested in being part of this exciting project to sign up as soon as possible.

"This is a great opportunity to be part of a progressive project which will benefit hill farming businesses; and the wider economy of the uplands."