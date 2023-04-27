Access to AHDB's Real Welfare pig producer reports to end in May

Access to the AHDB's Real Welfare pig producer reports will discontinue from 19 April, the levy board has confirmed.

Following the Shape the Future vote, the AHDB was asked to review its work to avoid duplication.

While much was retained following this review, the pork sector council directed the AHDB to discontinue funding the Pig Health Scheme and Real Welfare programmes.

Access to historical Real Welfare reports will, therefore, cease on 19 May 2023, the AHDB confirmed.

The levy board said: "The pork sector council has acted on clear messages from levy payers to amplify our work on marketing, exports and reputation

"This will be underpinned by a foundation of aligned pre-farmgate work."

It added: "Prioritising this work, combined with a reduction in total income, means that some work must be reduced or stopped.

"Work to improve animal health and welfare is important, not only for animals but for the profitability of the industry and to assure consumers of high welfare standards."

As a result, Red Tractor suspended standard AH.11, which requires Real Welfare assessments to be carried out on all units rearing pigs greater than 50kg, from 1 April 2023.

Assessors have been instructed not to raise non-conformances against this standard and vets are no longer obliged to carry out Real Welfare assessments or report this data.

The AHDB added: "Historical data will be stored securely by AHDB, however, for data security reasons, AHDB is required to close down access to the Real Welfare database and producer reports.

"If you have had Real Welfare outcomes assessed on your finisher unit(s), you can continue to access and download your reports through Pig Hub until 19 May 2023."