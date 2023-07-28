Action needed to protect UK sheep flock from vaccine crisis, sector says

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has highlighted the 'critical need' to address the ongoing issues with disruption to animal vaccine supply.

The body has, for the past 24 months, raised serious concerns over the issue and has called on vaccine manufacturers, the Veterinary Medicines Directive (VMD), and government for action to secure reliable vaccine supplies.

Over the past three years, the availability of vital vaccines for both sheep and beef has become scarce.

During 2021, 63% of the national sheep flock was vaccinated against clostridial diseases and 51% against Pasteurellosis.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “We know that improved health leads to reduction in waste, productivity gains, and lower carbon footprints, as well as more responsible use of antibiotics.

"However, as vaccine availability has become a serious issue it is negatively impacting the health and welfare of animals, at the time when we need vaccines most.”

Vaccines protecting against diseases such as toxoplasmosis, enzootic abortion, foot rot, and orf are also in short supply.

The NSA warned that sheep farmers across the country were now 'struggling' to get these vaccines.

Mr Stocker said: “NSA is especially concerned the lack of availability of these vaccines will be detrimental to animal health and welfare.

"It will result in prolonged suffering for animals that may require antibiotic use at a time when farmers have been doing their very best to minimise the use of these valuable treatments.

"NSA is worried that after all the efforts made to encourage vaccine use, many farmers will have no choice but to stop vaccinating and if they see few immediate problems getting them to start again will be difficult.”

Strategic government level action is needed secure a reliable vaccine supply, the NSA said.

It has written to the VMD, APHA, vaccine manufacturers and distributors, and Defra calling on them to work with the farming and veterinary industry to secure a more resilient vaccine production and distribution chain in the UK.

Mr Stocker said there was 'little point' in encouraging vaccine uptake if farmers couldn't access the products.

"NSA is hearing time and again that the disruptions are Brexit related, and as an independent nation we now need some strategic forward thinking and planning to overcome these problems and avoid them happening again.”