Action plan aims to phase out farrowing crates in UK pig farming

A new plan aims to accelerate the transition away from farrowing crates in UK pig farming, marking a significant step toward higher welfare standards in the sector.

The plan, by Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), outlines a collaborative roadmap to scale up the use of alternative farrowing systems.

Specifically, these flexible systems that allow sows more freedom of movement while ensuring piglet safety.

The action plan identifies three primary barriers to change: economic pressures, knowledge gaps, and a lack of alignment across the supply chain.

The strategy proposes targeted actions to address each of these challenges, with an emphasis on industry-wide cooperation.

Farrowing crates, which restrict sows’ movement during and after giving birth, were first introduced in the 1960s and have faced increasing scrutiny for their impact on animal welfare.

In 2021 the European Commission made a commitment to introduce a legislative proposal to ban the use of cages for farmed animals within the EU.

In February 2025, this commitment was reaffirmed, with the Commission looking to table proposals for an EU wide cage ban by species and sector in 2026.

In the United Kingdom, while farrowing crates are still legally permitted, the industry is voluntarily transitioning toward higher welfare systems.

CIWF has long campaigned for a ban on the system, arguing it is outdated and no longer compatible with evolving welfare standards.

“Their support sets an example for the wider industry, and we are looking for others to join," the animal welfare charity said.

"Achieving industry-wide change will require a shared vision and collective action to ensure a successful and sustainable transition."

CIWF highlighted growing scientific evidence that restrictive farrowing crates significantly compromise the welfare of both sows and their piglets.

The organisation described the systems as outdated and increasingly out of step with modern animal welfare expectations.

In contrast, CIWF said well-designed indoor pen systems already in commercial use offer a practical alternative, giving sows greater freedom of movement while still ensuring the safety of piglets.

Investing in spacious, purpose-built systems that deliver long-term welfare benefits is essential to success, it added.

According to CIWF, the transition to higher-welfare farrowing systems is no longer a matter of if, but when.

It said: “The transition is inevitable, and the key to making it a reality lies in the collective action from all stakeholders, from farmers and policymakers to retailers and consumers."