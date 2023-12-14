Activists launch new attempt to put end to fast-growing broiler chickens

A legal challenge over the use of fast-growing broiler chickens will return to court in April 2024 after a previous attempt failed.

The chicken welfare court case will take place on 23 or 24 April 2024, according to Humane League UK, which spearheaded the last attempt.

The charity argues that the use of conventional meat chicken breeds which 'grow unnaturally large and unnaturally fast' breaches welfare regulations.

Campaigners also argue that Defra has 'an unlawful policy' which permits the use of so-called 'frankenchickens' in farming.

Humane League UK lost its initial case in the High Court earlier this year, with Judge Sir Ross Cranston ruling that Defra's policies were not unlawful.

However, the charity was granted an appeal by Lord Justice William Davis, who said “there is a legitimate argument to the contrary which needs to be considered by the court”.

The RSPCA will re-join the appeal in April as an intervener, providing evidence about the lives of fast-growing chickens.

Sean Gifford, managing director of Humane League UK, said: “The vast majority of nuggets and other chicken products come from sick ‘Frankenchickens’, birds who explode in size and suffer terribly as a result.

"Next April we will make our case that these frail birds are illegal under UK law.”

Concerns about meat chicken breeds have been frequently highlighted by animal welfare groups, as they say such breeds have been genetically selected to grow so fast that they suffer from health issues.

According to research by animal welfare organisations, faster-growing breeds are more likely to die or need to be culled due to ill health.

Rapid growth rates can contribute to other health problems such as heart failure and sudden death syndrome, whilst other research has shown that around 30% are likely to experience pain from leg and foot issues.

Animal charities have also been campaigning for food companies to commit to ending the use of fast-growing broilers by asking them to sign up to the Better Chicken Commitment.

This urges firms to opt for slower growing poultry breeds. KFC, Nando’s, Greggs, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose are among the 330 companies in the UK and EU to have committed.