Ad watchdog scrutinises AHDB adverts after vegan complaints

The UK's advertisement watchdog is looking into claims by the Vegan Society that recent meat and dairy adverts were misleading the public.

The complaint, made by the Vegan Society, surrounds Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and its recent £1.5m campaign 'We Eat Balanced'.

The adverts were aired earlier this year, and showcased to the public the benefits of eating meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

The campaign represented a first for the industry as it was delivered in partnership from across the pork, beef, lamb and dairy sectors.

But the Vegan Society had issued a complaint to the ASA in February, saying the commercials 'sent the wrong message' to those 'considering a plant-based diet'.

In particular, the society, along with other plant-based organisations and animal rights groups, said the campaign's message that only meat and dairy contained vitamin B12 had 'presented a false narrative'.

According to the society, livestock are 'routinely fed with vitamin B12 supplemented feed, equivalent to supplementing a vegan diet'.

It added that it had also submitted an open letter to the ASA, claiming that the campaign "is not in line with Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance that organisations ‘Foster good relations between people who share a protected characteristic and those who do not.’"

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) says it has not yet made a ruling, but will publish its findings in due course.

Christine Watts, AHDB’s chief officer for marketing, applauded the We Eat Balanced results as a 'great outcome' for the public and farmers.

She said: “At a time when people are thinking about new year diets, it shows the impact of addressing the misinformation which is regularly served up to consumers about the role of red meat and dairy can play in the diet, and the sustainability of our livestock production.

“Consumers want reassurance about their food choices and are looking for permission to continue eating the foods they enjoy as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

“Our campaign results also supports other AHDB findings that consumers want to hear more from farmers and how they produce our food."

Ms Watts said the AHDB would be taking its industry reputation campaign forward to the next stage, which will be launched later this year.