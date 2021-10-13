Adam Henson fronts campaign to improve electricity safety

Celebrity farmer Adam Henson is backing a new campaign to improve safety when working near overhead lines, as figures show the industry is still one of the deadliest in the UK.

The TV presenter is fronting a series of videos for electricity firm SP Energy Networks to highlight the electrical dangers associated with agriculture work.

A total of 41 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year, including two children and seven members of the public.

And in the last year alone, more than 600 electrical safety incidents were reported to SP Energy Networks.

Adam has shared tips, including taking care when operating machinery near overhead lines and how to plan ahead correctly so that work is carried out safely.

When working on farmland near overhead powerlines, farmers are told to be mindful of machinery and its size as it passes underneath, particularly if working with new machinery and bigger equipment.

Carefully planning the routes of machinery, including access points and avoid stacking or storing items directly under overhead lines, should also be undertaken.

And contacting SP Energy Networks for a network plan is a must, as is telling other workers about potential electrical hazards.

Three safety videos starring Adam will be released to outline how to avoid general farm safety incidents, how to stay safe when working near powerlines and how to effectively map out farmland.

Adam, who is a joint director of the Cotswold Farm Park as well as a TV presenter, said: “I’m very conscious that farming isn’t without its risks.

“I’ve heard of many different types of accidents over the years. When you live and breathe farming, it can be easy to forget to follow the basic safety advice that keeps us all safe.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be working with SP Energy Networks to front its safety campaign to provide vital tips.

"I’d urge you to heed the advice and ensure your farm doesn’t fall foul to potential accidents.”

Adam will also appear in the series of videos posted on SP Energy Networks’ social media channels and website over the coming weeks.