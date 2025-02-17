Adama launches three new fungicide co-formulations in UK

Adama has launched three new fungicide co-formulations in the UK, all of which contain the active ingredient prothioconazole.

Two also incorporate Adama's unique AsorbitalTM formulation technology to provide faster protection against key cereal and oilseed rape diseases.

The first of the three new products, Maganic, contains a combination of prothioconazole (175 g/l) and difenoconazole (125 g/l) in an emulsifiable concentrate (EC) formulation.

Andy Bailey, Adama's fungicides technical specialist, said: “Maganic provides strong protection against a range of wheat, barley, rye, triticale and oilseed rape diseases, and is the ideal tebuconazole-free option for the T3 timing in wheat.

“Maganic provides reliable control of all major ear diseases as well as brown rust and septoria, and, like our straight prothioconazole fungicides, uses Adama’s Asorbital formulation technology to deliver faster protection.”

Asorbital uses a patented solvent and adjuvant system to improve uptake of active ingredients into, and migration within, leaf tissue.

This novel technology provides faster protection against key pathogens and also helps to improve rainfastness, with trials showing that all Asorbital formulations are safe when used on registered crops.

The second new product, Avastel, provides protection against a broad spectrum of foliar and stem base diseases thanks to a combination of prothioconazole (150 g/l) and fluxapyroxad (75 g/l).

It is also manufactured using Asorbital technology and boasts a flexible label in terms of when it can be applied, and to which crops: in wheat it can be applied at T1, T2 or T3, and in barley at T1 or T2.

“Avastel combines two complimentary modes of action to deliver robust and long-lasting protection in wheat and barley as well as in rye and triticale,” Mr Bailey added.

“It demonstrates broad spectrum control of key foliar and stem base diseases in wheat and is also effective against brown rust, yellow rust and tan spot.

"It also provides good protection against net blotch, rhynchosporium, brown rust, ramularia and mildew in barley, with field trials clearly showing its ability to maintain a stronger flag leaf which is crucial for maximising crop yield.”

The third new product, Maxentis, provides great value disease control thanks to its unique combination of two broad spectrum active ingredients: azoxystrobin (200 g/l) and prothioconazole (150 g/l).

“Maxentis is very flexible in terms of its application rate and timing and is suitable for use with a wide array of partner products,” Mr Bailey explained.

“Its co-formulation of two broad spectrum fungicides gives effective control of a range of foliar and ear diseases including septoria, fusarium, rusts, ramularia, net blotch and powdery mildew in cereals, and sclerotinia and alternaria in oilseed rape.”

For the control of foliar diseases in wheat and triticale, Maxentis can be applied from BBCH30 (stem elongation) through to and including BBCH69 (end of flowering).

In barley and rye, it can be applied from BBCH30 (stem elongation) through to and including BBCH65 (mid-flowering). Maxentis is also registered for crown rust control on winter and spring oats.

For the control of fusarium on the ear of wheat, Maxentis can be applied after ear emergence until the end of flowering (BBCH59-69), with the optimum timing being early flowering (BBCH61-63).

To control sclerotinia in oilseed rape, it can be used as a protectant spray at flowering, with the optimum timing for application being at the mid-flowering stage (GS60-65).

For the control of alternaria, the fungicide can be used as a protectant spray from full flowering (BBCH65) to and including 30% of pods at their final size (BBCH73).