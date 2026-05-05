ADAS launches tool to reveal true cost of crop rotation choices

Farmers could soon make clearer decisions on crop rotations, as a new tool aims to spell out the trade-offs between profit and environmental impact at a time of growing pressure on both.

Developed by ADAS under the Nitrogen Climate Smart (NCS) project, the free-to-use Crop Planner tool allows growers to compare how rotation changes affect greenhouse gas emissions, gross margins, nitrogen balance, and overall energy and protein output.

Built using data from hundreds of crops within the Yield Enhancement Network (YEN), the tool gives farmers a more data-driven view of the likely outcomes before making changes such as introducing new crops or altering rotation frequency.

The initiative comes as growers face increasing demands to cut emissions while maintaining profitability, pushing many to reconsider how their rotations are structured.

The tool also forms part of a wider, farmer-led effort to increase UK pulse cropping to 20%, encouraging greater uptake of legumes within arable systems.

Dr Pete Berry, head of crop physiology at ADAS and co-developer of the tool, said the aim is to reduce uncertainty around making changes to rotations.

“The environmental benefits of pulses are well known, but introducing them can feel risky for those who have never grown pulses before,” he said.

He added the tool is designed to provide “a better insight into the potential environmental benefits and cost implications, and the confidence to make a change if suitable”.

While primarily aimed at arable farmers, the tool also has wider applications across the sector.

Dr Berry said “farmers and advisors can explore how changes to crop choices affect their rotational performance”, while policymakers can assess “the trade-offs between sustainability, food security, and farm-gate economics”.

Industry backing has also followed, with farming charity LEAF describing the tool as a practical step forward for more informed decision-making.

Dan Stevenson, LEAF’s head of sustainable farming, said growers are open to change but need reliable support to manage risk.

“Farmers are keen to explore different management approaches that reduce environmental impact and inputs, but they require robust decision-making tools to reduce the associated risks,” he said.

He added that bringing together key metrics in one place supports “more informed, whole-rotation decision-making” and helps identify opportunities to improve both efficiency and environmental performance.

However, the success of such tools may depend on how easily farmers can translate modelled data into real-world farm conditions.

Dr Berry said the project also demonstrates the value of shared industry data, noting that “few easily accessible tools can analyse the performance of whole rotations”.

He added that using historic YEN data highlights “the huge value to be gained from sharing data for the good of the industry”.

With pressure mounting on both margins and emissions, tools like this are likely to play an increasing role in shaping future cropping decisions.

The Crop Planner tool is available to use free of charge online.