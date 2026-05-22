AF Group and Camgrain launch partnership to boost grain returns

Arable farmers are being offered new ways to improve grain returns and cut input costs under a new partnership between AF Group and Camgrain.

The collaboration brings together AF Group’s agricultural purchasing network with Camgrain’s grain storage, drying and marketing services in a move designed to help growers strengthen profitability at a time of rising costs and volatile grain markets.

Growers using the partnership will be able to access discounted services, grain cleaning and storage, alongside wider grain marketing opportunities through forward contracts, specialist marketing pools and direct selling routes.

Camgrain will continue managing grain storage, logistics and quality assurance while giving farmers the flexibility to choose how involved they want to be in marketing their grain.

The agreement reflects growing efforts among farming co-operatives to help members reduce costs, improve efficiency and protect margins during a difficult period for the UK arable sector.

Camgrain chief executive Simon Willis said closer collaboration between farmer-owned businesses had become increasingly important.

“As a farmer owned co-operative, Camgrain is delighted to be collaborating with AF Group,” he said.

“In these challenging times for UK arable crop farmers, I believe it is vital that we work together with other farming co-operatives, to reduce the costs each other’s farmer members incur operating their businesses.”

Mr Willis said the services offered by AF Group complemented Camgrain’s own operations and described the partnership as the start of a long-term working relationship.

Camgrain operates grain storage and handling facilities across Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire, supporting crops including wheat, barley, oilseed rape, oats, linseed, beans, peas and organic produce.

The company has continued investing in grain processing technology aimed at improving crop quality and helping growers access premium markets.

Its facilities include colour sorting systems capable of removing contaminants such as ergot, alongside advanced drying equipment and a protein sorting plant that allows grain to be separated according to protein and nitrogen content.

The technology helps growers target higher-value markets and improve the overall value of harvested crops.

AF Group chief agricultural officer John Barrett said the partnership combined efficient grain handling with competitive input purchasing at a time when protecting margins had become increasingly important.

“What do Camgrain do? They store grain well, giving you the best opportunity to be able to sell that grain to buyers who know what they're going to get,” he said.

“They will dry it at the lowest cost, store it at the lowest cost, and assure it to the highest standard so you can get the best value out of your crop.”

Mr Barrett said combining Camgrain’s grain expertise with AF Group’s purchasing power created “an excellent opportunity for farmers to maximise returns on their crops”.

Both organisations said closer co-operative working could play an increasingly important role in helping UK arable farmers improve resilience and profitability in a challenging economic climate.