African swine fever pig cases in Europe reach nine-year high

European countries saw a nine-year high in the total number of cases of African swine fever (ASF) in pigs last year.

A five-fold increase in the number of ASF cases in pigs was recorded in Europe in 2023, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Fourteen countries recorded outbreaks in domestic pigs, its annual report says, making 2023 the worst year for domestic outbreaks since 2014.

Whilst ASF doesn’t affect humans, it is a highly contagious and fatal notifiable disease that is also present in parts of Asia and Africa.

UK pig sector concerns are currently heightened, as large quantities of illegally imported meat have been seized at the Port of Dover.

Most of this was pork from ASF-affected parts of Europe, with the prospect that this work will be compromised due to funding cuts.

The National Pig Association (NPA) is pushing for import checks on illegal meat imports to be properly resourced in the UK.

It is also calling for the 2kg threshold on non-commercial pork imports to be dropped in favour of an outright ban.

NPA chief executive. Lizzie Wilson said there was 'no doubt' that ASF remained the biggest threat to the British pig industry.

“We continue to make the case to government for proper resources to be put in place at Dover, and other points of entry, to help ensure we keep it out," she said.

"We also continue to seek clarity on the government’s plans and the rules that would apply in the event of an outbreak, including in relation to regionalised pork trade.

“But it is also essential that everyone who works in the pork sector does their bit to keep the virus at bay and is prepared, as much as possible, in the event an outbreak.

“We urge all members to take a good look at our comprehensive guidance, which is a live document that is updated as new information comes through."