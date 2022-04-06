Ag charity RABI launches fuel poverty grants as bill soar

Grants worth up to £1,500 have been launched by charity RABI to help farmers and farm workers with soaring energy bills.

Farming people across England and Wales can apply for the support, as the cost of living soars to its highest level in a decade.

The grants can be used towards home related energy costs, such as energy bills or for making home energy efficiency improvements.

With gas and electricity prices rising over 50% on 1 April, research from National Energy Action (NEA) indicates that 6.5m UK households will be in fuel poverty, over two million more than just six months ago.

RABI’s director of services, Caron Whaley explained that research had highlighted links between fuel poverty and wider mental health issues within the farming community.

"As our Big Farming Survey report has shown, there are already high levels of poor mental health within the farming sector so it’s important that we understand how to provide the necessary support to tackle this is worrying issue.

“People facing immediate financial hardship in relation to fuel cost increases can apply for grants of up to £1,500 towards bill payments or making homes more energy efficient.

“We should all be able to stay warm at home, however many people are increasingly having to choose whether to heat their home, feed the family or pay the rent.”

RABI is working with the NEA to understand the impacts and symptoms of fuel poverty, to try to minimise the effects of cold homes on the physical and mental health of farmers.

As the subject matter experts on fuel poverty, the NEA are also delivering specialist training to RABI’s regional support teams.

Ms Whaley said: “Our service delivery teams have a really good understanding of the many challenges farming people face.

"The additional NEA training will develop their knowledge of some of the less obvious impacts of fuel poverty."

The grants are available now and can be used towards home heating costs and energy efficiency measures, such boiler servicing, installing water tank jackets, addressing lagging for pipes, or installing loft insulation.

Applications can be made by calling the charity’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 188 4444.