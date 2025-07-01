Agrovista and Zantra join forces to boost agronomy services

Agrovista UK has finalised the acquisition of Zantra Holdings Ltd, one of the UK’s largest independently-owned agrochemical supply and agronomy businesses.

The deal marks a significant step in Agrovista’s growth strategy, bringing together two highly respected names in crop production.

By uniting their teams and regional strengths, the acquisition is set to bolster Agrovista’s position as a market leader in agronomy advice, seed, and crop protection products.

Work is now underway to ensure a seamless integration of the two companies, with management from both sides collaborating to maintain service continuity and deliver added value to customers.

Chris Clayton, managing director of Agrovista UK, described Cambridgeshire-based Zantra as “a business we have long admired,” acknowledging the extensive effort that has gone into its development over the years.

He said the acquisition is “a perfect fit for Agrovista,” noting the minimal overlap in both geography and core operations, and highlighting that “the agronomy teams are highly complementary.”

The move, he said, will “further enhance Agrovista’s ability to deliver market-leading offers to our customers.”

Zantra’s managing director, Murray Mackay, also welcomed the move: "Agrovista share our customer-focused approach and understand the importance of independent in-house trials to support product selection and advice.

"We can build on the success of both businesses, and I look forward to working in the new combined business with my team to continue to enhance our services to our valued customers.”

Mr Clayton concluded by emphasising the shared values of both companies, particularly their “technically led approach to supporting growers."

He added that the integration would be “supported by an expanded depot network, delivering best-in-class customer service.”

“Agrovista’s strategy is rooted in long-term, sustainable growth across the entire business,” he concluded, “and this acquisition once again demonstrates our commitment to that goal.”